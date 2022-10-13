Tata Motors has emerged the leader in domestic utility vehicle (UV)/ sports utility vehicle (SUV) sales in the first six months (April-September) of this financial year with 1,82,481 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) at 1,67,052 units and Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) at 1,63,630 units.

Both the home-grown companies have taken over companies such as MSIL and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) which sold the most UVs in the same period last year.

Among top five UV makers, Tata Motors’ market share has become 23 per cent, M&M at 21 per cent, MSIL’s at 20.50 per cent, followed by the Korean subsidiaries of Hyundai and Kia at 19 per cent and 16.50 per cent, respectively.

For instance, MSIL sold the most UVs last year between April and September at 1,35,079 units and HMIL was the second highest seller with 1,22,700 units.

Riding on Nexon

But, ‘Nexon’ maker Tata Motors has been a running success with not only the particular models of Punch, Harrier and Safari, but also with the Nexon electric vehicle over the last one year. In September alone, the company has sold 31,795 units of its SUVs from the total passenger vehicle sales of 47,654 units.

“Led by higher exposure to UVs and success of new products, Tata Motors and M&M are outpacing Hyundai and MSIL. Going forward, volumes should improve for Maruti Suzuki, with ramp-up of Vitara production and upcoming launches,” said a recent research report on Automobiles by Emkay Global Financial Services.

According to analysts, UVs are continuing to outpace sedans and hatchbacks in the Indian car market.

“The PV industry witnessed strong demand during the second quarter this financial year fuelled by the festive season and new launches. The company also attained its highest-ever monthly sales of 47,654 in September, posting 85 per cent growth against September 2021. Led by record setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed around 66 per cent of the quarterly PV sales,” Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, had recently said.

Domestic PV sales up

Meanwhile, the latest data shared by SIAM said the domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of total PVs almost doubled to 3,07,389 units in September against 1,60,212 units in the corresponding month last year. This is also the highest-ever monthly sales after September 2018.

“We are hopeful that the industry will do well in October, which has two major festivals of Dussehra and Diwali,” Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, said.