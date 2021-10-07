FHRAI calls out Oyo for claiming it has no pending criminal proceedings

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has strongly come out against Oyo’s claim in its DRHP that it does not have any outstanding criminal proceedings against it.
The FHRAI has stated that hoteliers from across the country have reported several cases about Oyo’s arbitrary cancellation or breach of contract.
The association said that Oyo should first clear the dues of distressed hoteliers and resolve existing issues with its hotel partners before filing for an IPO.
The FHRAI cited Chandigarh-based hotelier Vikas Gupta’s FIR (FIR No. 0289, dated September 11, 2020) against Oyo with the Mohali Police. “Oyo has caused immense mental and financial trouble to hotel owners across the country on account of the non-payment of dues. Other than defaulting on payments, Oyo is known for unethical business practices, which remain a major concern for small hoteliers. Many small hoteliers do not have the wherewithal to fight against Oyo single-handedly,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice-President, FHRAI.
He added that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code proceedings against Oyo are still in process and the CCI is investigating the company.
“We have maintained a record of each of our member’s complaints against Oyo, and we will build a stronger case to present it to the SEBI and the FM,” said Kohli.
Based on the complaints filed by FHRAI, Oyo is presently under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The CCI has identified a case for investigations into Oyo’s business practices under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. “The systemic depredation of the budget segment hotel business and its market as a means to achieve notional billion-dollar valuation is a serious cause of concern for the hospitality ecosystem of our country. Right after the pandemic hit the industry, Oyo resorted to manipulating agreements to coerce hoteliers out of it. Hoteliers from across the country are calling out Oyo for its belligerent business practices,” said Pradeep Shetty, Jt. Hon Secretary, FHRAI.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...