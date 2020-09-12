FICCI FLO Hyderabad, IIIT-H partner to set up incubator to support women entrepreneurs

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter has partnered with CIE IIIT-H to establish the FLOIncubator@CIE IIITH to empower women entrepreneurs and women-led start-ups.
The virtual inauguration was attended by Usharani Manne- FLO Hyderabad Chairperson; Ramesh Loganathan- Professor Co-Innovation/Outreach at IIIT Hyderabad; Sanjay Jesrani - Founder, Go North Ventures and Member, IIITH Foundation GB; members of FLO Hyderabad and CIE@IIITH.
Usharani Manne said, “The mandate of FLO being the economic empowerment of women at all levels, enabling entrepreneurship is at the heart of everything that we do. The FLO Incubation Cell is a national-level initiative that was launched by all 17 chapters during 2020-21.”
FLO Incubator will assist in enabling FLO members and women-led start-ups at early stages through y]talks/roundtables on emerging business models, strategies for scaling up, differentiating a start-up from conventional businesses, types of funding, workshops and case studies, and one-on-one mentoring and guidance sessions with expert mentors.
The FLO Incubator@CIE aims at facilitating 20+ women entrepreneurs with each cohort structured to run for one month. The Incubator comprises of members from both FICCI FLO Hyderabad and CIE, IIIT Hyderabad.
Sanjay Jesrani, a TedX speaker and a specialist in startups and financing for women entrepreneurs, said, “it is proven that women make better entrepreneurs and have better financial acumen.”
He shared a startling statistic of 95 per cent mortality rate in the startup sector.
IIIT Hyderabad manages its innovation, entrepreneurial and technology outreach efforts through Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE), the largest academic Incubator in the country established to accelerate Deeptech start-ups.
