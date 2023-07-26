Global investment and retirement savings business Fidelity International plans to hire around 800 people over the next two years.

The company recently expanded its presence in the country with a new office in Bengaluru and has started the hiring process. According to the company, the hiring skills will be for capabilities across business functions such as technology, legal, finance and CAs.

Fidelity has a presence in India for over 20 years, and currently employs more than 4,500 people. The Bengaluru office will complement its Gurugram and Mumbai offices and bolster its strategic presence in the country.

“The new office in Bengaluru reinforces the company’s belief in its strategic presence in the country and the talent we have here. We will thoughtfully build our presence in Bengaluru over the months and expect to find some amazing talent here, that, together with our Gurugram and Mumbai offices, will be crucial for our future skills roadmap,” said Rohit Jetly, Head of Shared Services; Country Head, India, Fidelity International.

business functions

The company emphasised the country’s importance for all its business functions and that it is home to a range of capabilities such as technology that its clients experience directly or indirectly; operations; research support; client servicing; cyber security; and shared services across general counsel, finance, and human resources.

“India is also home to capabilities across cutting-edge tech, such as digital, data, and artificial intelligence, that help the company stay ahead and be consistently relevant to clients,” it added. According to Upasna Nischal, HR Head, India, Fidelity International, the new Bengaluru office will provide talent the same opportunities, culture, and workplace ethos as anywhere across Fidelity International globally.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit