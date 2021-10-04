FieldFresh Foods elevates Mahesh Kanchan as CEO

New Delhi, October 4

FieldFresh Foods, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and global food and beverage major Del Monte Pacific Ltd, on Monday announced the elevation of Mahesh Kanchan as Chief Executive Officer.

Kanchan, who is currently Chief Commercial Officer with FieldFresh Foods, will take over from Yogesh Bellani who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company, the statement added.

In his new role as the CEO, he will be focussing on further strengthening the Del Monte brand, the product portfolio, and the distribution network to cater to the emerging consumer needs. “With commercial spaces opening and consumers stepping out of their homes, both the retail and B2B segments are witnessing strong growth for Del Monte. The e-commerce channel saw three times growth in FY21 and will continue to drive the brand’s growth momentum,” the company said.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Chairman of FieldFresh Foods, said: “I am confident that under his leadership FieldFresh Foods will prosper into a leading next-generation consumer products company.”

Kanchan, who has over two decades of experience in the FMCG space, joined FieldFresh Foods in 2020.