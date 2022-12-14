The early exit by some of the big teams in this edition of the FIFA World Cup has dampened television sales. According to consumer durable companies, no major uptick in demand was witnessed across the country, while the demand for televisions had spiked during the festival season this year.

“There’s been no major uptick in television sales due to the world cup this time. The reason being many teams have already gotten. There is major festive and pre-festive buying and we have been running sales on Flipkart,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India.

No major uptick in sales was reported by Panasonic India as well during the world cup, but the company witnessed traction in television sales from East and South India.

OLED televisions

While players did not see an uptick in the demand during the world cup, LG India witnessed growth in the sales of its OLED televisions.

“Overall, we are seeing good response for large-screen TV sales during FIFA world cup. We have registered double-digit growth in sell-out of 177.8 cm TVs. There is a 30-40 per cent growth in OLED TV sales. There is a growing awareness of soccer, especially among the youth; across India we are seeing growth, including in major metros,” said Gireesan Gopi, Business Head, Home Entertainment, LG India

Businessline had earlier reported that the market share of large panel televisions tripled in the last five years, while small screen televisions witnessed a significant drop. The market share of small-screen televisions was around 40-50 per cent in FY17, and over the last five years, the market share stands at less than 15 per cent in FY22.

Consumers are not opting for televisions equipped with the latest technologies leading to a decline in the demand for small-screen televisions.

