FIITJEE launches Accelerator Program for early-stage start-ups

FIITJEE, an educational institution, launched the FIITJEE Accelerator Program, which aims to help founders build and scale enduring companies. The programme will offer start-ups a structured mentoring programme and funding opportunities.

Start-ups in the edtech, healthtech (with deep tech applications only), and social impact (with deep tech applications only) sectors can apply to the program.

“In recent times, India has emerged as one of the leading players in the global startup space, acting as a magnet for top VCs and global investors. Yet, there is a gap when it comes to supporting early-stage start-ups in high-impact sectors. We believe sectors like education, health, and social impact can transform the maximum number of lives in our country and the world,” said DK Goel, Chairman, FIITJEE Group.

Program details

It is a 90-day program, open to start-ups across the three sectors. Applicants can submit their applications at the FIITJEE Accelerator, starting July 27, 2022, till midnight on August 26, 2022. The programme is also approved by and hosted on the Startup India portal.

After the initial screening, shortlisted ventures will undergo an intensive mentorship program. Once the mentorship is over, these start-ups will present their business plan to a jury on the demo day. The jury will review and rate the ventures on various parameters.

FIITJEE was established in 1992 and offers coaching for IIT-JEE. It has 67 branches in 43 cities in India, along with branches in Bahrain and Qatar.