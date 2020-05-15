Filatex restarts operations to produce yarns to make safety gear

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Manmade fibres manufacturer Filatex India said it has resumed partial operations of its plant in Dadra. This is meant to meet the urgent requirement for yarns for making face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) besides other specific fabrics for making tents suitable for quarantine applications for the Ministry of Defence, it added.
The plant has restarted production conforming to social distancing and sanitation norms, as mandated by the government under the relaxed lockdown directives, it said in a statement.
Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman, said there is good demand for fabrics to make PPE kits and also special fabrics for the defence and other sectors. The company is looking to ramp up operations gradually in the next two or three months, he said. “We are expecting the pace of orders shifting from China to India to increase in the coming days,” he added.
The operations have been restarted with limited, essential staff, adhering to safety norms while efficiently meeting operational requirements, said the firm. Enhanced sanitisation measures are being implemented, it added.
The company is taking all the necessary measures such as social distancing, temperature testing and providing masks and sanitisers to ensure the safety and well-being of workers, said Bhageria.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...