Filatex restarts operations to produce yarns to make safety gear

Manmade fibres manufacturer Filatex India said it has resumed partial operations of its plant in Dadra. This is meant to meet the urgent requirement for yarns for making face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) besides other specific fabrics for making tents suitable for quarantine applications for the Ministry of Defence, it added.

The plant has restarted production conforming to social distancing and sanitation norms, as mandated by the government under the relaxed lockdown directives, it said in a statement.

Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman, said there is good demand for fabrics to make PPE kits and also special fabrics for the defence and other sectors. The company is looking to ramp up operations gradually in the next two or three months, he said. “We are expecting the pace of orders shifting from China to India to increase in the coming days,” he added.

The operations have been restarted with limited, essential staff, adhering to safety norms while efficiently meeting operational requirements, said the firm. Enhanced sanitisation measures are being implemented, it added.

The company is taking all the necessary measures such as social distancing, temperature testing and providing masks and sanitisers to ensure the safety and well-being of workers, said Bhageria.