Finacle’s digital banking solution suite to be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud

Infosys’s Finacle division and IBM have announced that Finacle’s digital banking solution suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services. This collaboration will help banks scale business transformation, become more agile, and power their growth with an on-demand portfolio of products and services, the companies said. It will also help banks achieve seamless ecosystem connectivity and provide a world-class banking experience for their customers, and enable them to meet required compliance and security requirements, they stated in a press release.

Easy customer onboarding

The Finacle solution suite deployment with fully managed Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for financial services is designed to provide several benefits, including, a significant reduction in the total infrastructure readiness timelines, resulting in a shorter time period for customer onboarding, it added.

Stating that banks can leverage the elastic infrastructure of the cloud deployment for Finacle applications to scale on-demand – significantly improving provisioning efficiency – it claimed that the operations teams’ dependencies on the need for special skills will reduce due to the unified container and cloud management capabilities.

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Sales and Alliances, Infosys Finacle, said, “The Cloud has evolved from a technical transformation enabler to a business transformation enabler that provides an agile, resilient, and scalable platform for innovation and growth. Given the benefits, cloud adoption is a necessity for financial institutions that aspire to lead the digital transformation race and achieve significant business performance improvements.”

Gaurav Sharma, Vice-President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software, said, “At IBM, our mission is to de-risk the financial services industry. With more mission-critical workloads moving to the cloud, the IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help institutions accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and drive revenue growth while addressing the need for security, open innovation, and compliance. With this collaboration, Infosys Finacle joins a growing ecosystem of more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), and Fintechs leveraging the IBM Cloud for financial services.”