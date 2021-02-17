Finolex Cables adds RPVC conduits to its offering

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Finolex Cables has added RPVC conduit and fittings to its repertoire. The conduits are manufactured at the company’s Goa plant.
The conduits are made of high impact-resistant materials which make them safe to use across varied environmental conditions, the electrical and communications cable manufacturer said in a press statement.
The conduits are available in 19-32 inch diameters in light, medium and heavy stress specifications. Along with conduits, Finolex also offers commonly used fittings such as junction boxes, bends, inspection bends, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables, said: “Finolex’s brand equity — a high-quality product manufactured using the latest equipment along with a robust distribution network — augurs well for Finolex receiving a positive response from the market.”
The company perceives the conduit business as an opportunity to start a business relationship with project developers at the initial stage itself, after which, wires, MCBs, switches, lighting will be required to complete the electrical requirement of a project/home.
Amit Mathur, Head - Sales and Marketing, Finolex Cables, said: “As pioneers in the wire and cable industry, we enjoy a strong relationship with customers, builders and channel partners built over the years. We currently have 1.5 lakh retailers, who are frequently requesting us to expand our product portfolio. The conduit launch gives us an exciting new opportunity to strengthen the bond while increasing our wallet share.”
Finolex Cables has been steadily expanding into the electrical segment with a product range that includes electric water heaters, fans, switchgear, switches and lighting products.
