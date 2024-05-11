Pipe maker Finolex Industries Limited have posted about a 2 per cent rise in their standalone profit after tax to ₹161.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

They had posted a profit after tax of ₹158.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The total income from operations during the quarter under review also rose 8.27 per cent to ₹1,235.42 crore from ₹1,141.06 crore in the year-ago period, they added.

The company's EBITDA fell 3.91 per cent to ₹208.93 crore in the last quarter compared to ₹217.43 crore a year ago.

Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said, "PVC prices remained stable during the second half of the year, leading to a healthy demand. Our operating performance during the year has been robust and with the company’s increased focus on the plumbing and sanitation segment, the same is expected to improve further".