Pipe maker Finolex Industries Limited have posted about a 2 per cent rise in their standalone profit after tax to ₹161.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

They had posted a profit after tax of ₹158.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The total income from operations during the quarter under review also rose 8.27 per cent to ₹1,235.42 crore from ₹1,141.06 crore in the year-ago period, they added.

The company's EBITDA fell 3.91 per cent to ₹208.93 crore in the last quarter compared to ₹217.43 crore a year ago.

Prakash P Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Industries Limited said, "PVC prices remained stable during the second half of the year, leading to a healthy demand. Our operating performance during the year has been robust and with the company’s increased focus on the plumbing and sanitation segment, the same is expected to improve further".

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   