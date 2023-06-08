Greenlight Financial Technology, a US-based fintech company, announced the opening of its first India office in Bengaluru and the appointment of Sunil Shirguppi as SVP and Country Head of India.

“The Greenlight India Development Center (IDC) will focus on accelerating product innovation to serve better the company’s growing customer base of more than 6 million parents and kids and advance its mission to improve financial literacy for the next generation,” said the company.

Greenlight IDC will help support the company’s next phase of growth as it continues to expand its suite of family banking, education, and safety products.

“At Greenlight, our mission is to help parents raise financially-smart kids with best-in-class financial services for families. Expanding globally with our first India Development Center will allow us to leverage the exceptional talent and resources available in India to innovate even faster and advance our mission,” said Tim Sheehan, co-founder, and CEO of Greenlight.

Sunil Shirguppi who will oversee all operations at Greenlight IDC, said, “The launch of the India Development Center is a major step toward accelerating innovation, with a tremendous opportunity ahead to build a talented team dedicated to serving our customers and improving financial literacy around the world.”

Leveraging AI technologies

As a key hub for software development activities, the Greenlight IDC will leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other cutting-edge technologies to enhance existing product features and develop new capabilities. The IDC team will focus software development efforts comprehensively across Greenlight’s banking platform, new product development, data analytics, risk engineering, and more, said the company.

Greenlight offers a banking app for families in the US that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, spend wisely, and invest. Parents can send money, automate allowance, manage chores, and set flexible spending controls. Kids get money management experience and access to financial education.