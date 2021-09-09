Fipola on expansion mode, enters Hyderabad with 14 stores

Fipola Retail India, a meat and seafood omnichannel retail company, is on an expansion mode and is setting up a chain of stores in Hyderabad, The firm plans to follow this up with stores in Bengaluru and other major cities.

The Chennai-based start-up, which operates 27 outlets, now has 40 outlets and expects to take this up to 65 by December 2021 and to 200 by December 2022.

Online presence

Fipola has an online presence too with more than 50 per cent of its revenues generated from its own app, website and merchant platforms like Swiggy and Dunzo.

“This year we complete five years in operating and managing 40 retail stores till date in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. We now have plan for a large expansion pan-south India,” Sanjoy Kumar Das, Chief Operating Officer, Fipola said, outlining the company expansion.

“We are in the process of setting up14 stores in Hyderabad and this will be expanded to 30 stores by next year and by December this year, we expect to add 20 stores in Bengaluru. We will follow this up with entry into other major cities,” he said.

“Fipola offers choice of meats (fish/poultry/lamb/goat), cuts and flavours. Our range includes chicken and goat, alongside a wide variety of exotic seafood. Retail stores also act as delivery hubs, where meat is freshly cut and packed once the order is placed,” he said.

Last year, Fipola diversified into Fipola Grill House with 8 outlets in Tamil Nadu and now in almost all stores in Hyderabad. Fipola on Wheels has three stores on vehicles in Chennai and soon start in Hyderabad.