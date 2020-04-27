Fire mishap at Suven Life Sciences unit in Hyderabad

Fire broke out at Jeedimetla facility of drug maker Suven Life Sciences Ltd here on Sunday.

“Suven Pharmaceuticals experienced a fire incidence occurred on Sunday evening,” the Hyderabad-based company informed BSE on Monday.

“Although there was damage to the labs in one of the buildings, there were no injuries or casualties,” it said.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, the fire started in one lab in one of the buildings.

Fewer staff were on site because it was Sunday, but those that were present followed their training and were able to successfully contain the incident to one portion of that building only until the fire tenders arrived.

“The facility is still operational other than that building. Suven will provide additional updates when more information becomes available, “ it added.