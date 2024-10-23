Firefly Fire Pumps, a leading name in firefighting equipment in India, has unveiled the country’s first indigenous Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS). This innovative technology significantly enhances firefighting capabilities by producing a lighter, more effective foam that suppresses fires while reducing water consumption.

The CAFS uses compressed air to create foam that expands and adheres to surfaces, improving its fire-suppressing properties. The foam forms a thermal barrier that shields flammable materials and absorbs heat from the fire. It also isolates flames from oxygen to suffocate the fire and prevent the release of flammable gases—a crucial feature for controlling liquid fires.

During a demonstration in Mumbai, Firefly’s CAFS effectively tackled high-rise building fires, with the system performing successfully at heights of up to 150 meters. In addition to extinguishing flames, the foam creates a thick layer that minimizes the spread and risk of rekindling.

The system integrates seamlessly with Firefly’s existing fire pumps, offering versatility across various firefighting scenarios. Its advanced foam technology improves cooling efficiency, provides long-range coverage, and optimizes water use, allowing extended firefighting operations with minimal water damage.

On the launch of CAFS technology, Darshan Mali, Director of Research and Development at Firefly, said, “CAFS not only enhances the effectiveness of fire suppression efforts but also ensures a quicker, more efficient response. By creating a foam that adheres to surfaces and forms a protective barrier, we are equipping firefighters with the tools they need to protect lives and property in even the most challenging environments.”