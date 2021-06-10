Fitness and wellness platform cult. fit acquires TREAD

Fitness and wellness platform cult. fit on Thursday said it has acquired TREAD, a Bengaluru-based connected fitness start-up that recently launched a smart fitness bike. The acquisition will help cult. fit launch its hardware-at-home business vertical.

The acquisition of TREAD is the first step towards launching a suite of products like TREAD smart bikes, bench, etc. Cult. fit’s expansion into the connected fitness hardware market will help the company launch more fitness products, a press statement from the company said.

TREAD, which will continue to function independently, has developed a smart indoor connected fitness bike similar to Peloton but at one-third the price. This value-for-money product for India will have many social features like live workouts, leaderboards to compete with friends, etc. Users can compete with each other and participate in virtual tournaments. They can also enjoy scenic rides in their favourite virtual locations like – beach in Hawaii to the French Riviera Promenade.

TREAD’s hardware IP with the cult. fit’s digital content and computer vision tech will create an exciting experience for customers. Cult. fit will also help TREAD with tech, customer reach, and offline distribution.