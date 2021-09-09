Fitness products start-up OneFitPlus eyes ₹350 crore revenue by March ‘23

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Fitness products start-up OneFitPlus (OFP) on Wednesday said it is expanding its product line-up and bolstering its manufacturing capabilities in the country as it aims to log ₹350 crore in revenue by March 2023.
The Hyderabad-based company, which deals in connected fitness equipment like treadmills, indoor bikes and bicycles, said it also plans to foray into e-bicycles segment by Diwali this year.
OFP has recently launched a new bicycle ‘Bolt’ under its Urban Terrain brand that offers a range of mountain and fat tire bikes.
Mohit Mathus, Founder and CEO, OFP, told PTI, “So far, we have witnessed 3x growth in FY2022 in terms of number of units sold and setting up our own manufacturing unit would help provide more value, range and improve demand fill rates.”
He added that the manufacturing unit is in Greater Noida with a production capacity of up to 60,000 bikes on a yearly basis.
“The production line has been set up for Bolt currently but we will be ramping up as we plan to enter the e-bikes segment by Diwali. These e-bicycles will be priced between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000,” he said.
Mathur stated that its fitness accessories and exercise bikes are also manufactured in India.
“OFP intends to put major initiatives into manufacturing as they aim to become an ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) brand which is proud to be made in India. From a business standpoint, company owned manufacturing gives OFP better control over the supply chain and enables it to pass the cost benefit to its customers,” he said.
Mathur said OFP provides a complete ecosystem to their customers – right from personal training to dieting and nutrition plans.
“The way it works is that a customer purchases either spin bikes or treadmills from OFP. They can download the app on their smartphone or tablet, dock the gadget on the spin bike or treadmill, and connect in a live workout session. We also provide on-demand personal training, nutrition and diet consultation and have voice assistant integration available in the app,” he explained.
He added that the company currently has revenue of ₹150 crore and aims to touch ₹200 crore in revenue by March next year and ₹350 by March 2023.
On Urban Terrain, Mathur said the company expects the brand to clock ₹100 crore in revenue in FY23.
“Urban Terrain offers outdoor bikes with precise technological detailing to offer the ultimate riding experience. The bikes are priced between ₹9,000 to ₹15,000 and include pan-India installation, diet plans and personal training videos,” he said.
Urban Terrain was set up in January 2020 and the bikes are priced ₹11,000 onwards. With Bolt, the company is looking at tapping into the mid-premium range (₹9,000-15,000).
Mathur pointed out that 65 per cent of its cycle sales comes from Tier 2 and 3 cities, where these premium cycles are being purchased by fitness enthusiasts.
“Customers in small cities are not at all averse to spending on fitness related equipment. Professionals like doctors and lawyers in these cities are particularly interested. That’s what our sales data tells us,” he said.
OFP has also launched a multiplayer fitness gaming version through its Fitwarz app. The connected game can be played on the treadmill and spin bike by the company. The platform motivates users to exercise by offering a competitive real-time multiplayer experience and engages them through its gamified approach.
