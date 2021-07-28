Flam, an AR-based social media networking start-up, raises $3.5 mn in seed funding

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Flam, an AR (augmented reality) based social media networking company has raised a seed funding round of $3.5 million led by Silicon Valley Quad and Inventus Capital Partners SV. 9Unicorns, Kwaish Ventures and a few prominent angel investors also participated in the round.
The seed capital will be used to fuel growth and user engagement on Flam’s new social media features, build a scalable next-gen AR engine, drive AR adoption, expand to international markets and build a high-quality team with expertise in computer vision, graphics engineering, GPS mapping, social media product development, including growth managers and 3D designers.
Also read: Facebook sets up new team to work on the ‘metaverse’
Founded in May 2021 by three BITS Pilani graduates, Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Rajat Gupta, Flam claims to be the world’s first AR-based social media networking platform built for a global audience. FlamCards makes it possible to print user-generated videos. Some of the live and upcoming features on the Flam app include Flam Rewards (gamifying AR camera scans), FlamStories (change video on FlamCards), FlamGhost (a hidden photo/video on a blank FlamCard only visible to the recipient), Flam 3D filters and privacy controls (control who can see your media).
“Even as Big Tech companies double down on a variety of AR use cases, we believe that social media networking will play a key role in the massive adoption of AR. This seed funding will enable us to drive this shift towards AR for social interactions. Our goal is to be the frontrunner in representing consumer AR tech across the globe” Shourya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Flam told BusinessLine.
Manu Rekhi, MD, Inventus Capital Partners SV and Board Member, Flam, said, “With more than 40 million FlamCard scans in three months, Flam is one of the world’s top five consumer AR apps. We trust that our investment will accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. We are excited to partner with a young team that is building a global consumer tech company from India, executing our shared vision of transforming the social networking landscape by leveraging AR”.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...