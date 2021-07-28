Flam, an AR-based social media networking start-up, raises $3.5 mn in seed funding

Flam, an AR (augmented reality) based social media networking company has raised a seed funding round of $3.5 million led by Silicon Valley Quad and Inventus Capital Partners SV. 9Unicorns, Kwaish Ventures and a few prominent angel investors also participated in the round.

The seed capital will be used to fuel growth and user engagement on Flam’s new social media features, build a scalable next-gen AR engine, drive AR adoption, expand to international markets and build a high-quality team with expertise in computer vision, graphics engineering, GPS mapping, social media product development, including growth managers and 3D designers.

Founded in May 2021 by three BITS Pilani graduates, Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil, and Rajat Gupta, Flam claims to be the world’s first AR-based social media networking platform built for a global audience. FlamCards makes it possible to print user-generated videos. Some of the live and upcoming features on the Flam app include Flam Rewards (gamifying AR camera scans), FlamStories (change video on FlamCards), FlamGhost (a hidden photo/video on a blank FlamCard only visible to the recipient), Flam 3D filters and privacy controls (control who can see your media).

“Even as Big Tech companies double down on a variety of AR use cases, we believe that social media networking will play a key role in the massive adoption of AR. This seed funding will enable us to drive this shift towards AR for social interactions. Our goal is to be the frontrunner in representing consumer AR tech across the globe” Shourya Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Flam told BusinessLine.

Manu Rekhi, MD, Inventus Capital Partners SV and Board Member, Flam, said, “With more than 40 million FlamCard scans in three months, Flam is one of the world’s top five consumer AR apps. We trust that our investment will accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. We are excited to partner with a young team that is building a global consumer tech company from India, executing our shared vision of transforming the social networking landscape by leveraging AR”.