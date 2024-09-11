FlexiLoans.com, an MSME-focused digital lending NBFC, has raised ₹290 crore in a Series C funding round by issuing equity shares to global and domestic private equity investors such as Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest.

The fresh capital will be used to expand operations, enhance product offerings, and strengthen technological infrastructure, according to the company’s statement.

The capital is aimed at bridging the critical financing gap for MSMEs, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

In three years, the company expects to grow its assets under management (AUM) about five times to ₹10,000 crore, setting the stage for an initial public offering, said Deepak Jain, Co-Founder, FlexiLoans.com.

Till date, FlexiLoans has disbursed over ₹7,000 crore in loans across more than 2,100 towns and cities, and has over ₹2,000 crore in AUM. ain said with the fresh capital infusion, the firm will expand its reach, enabling more underserved MSME businesses to access the funds they need to grow and succeed”.

