E-commerce major Flipkart has expanded its digital payment services by introducing five new recharge and bill payment categories such as Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments in partnership with digital payments company BillDesk.

These are in addition to the first set of payment services which went live on Flipkart, including prepaid mobile phone recharge and electricity bill payments.

As part of a limited-time deal, customers can redeem offers of up to 10 per cent with SuperCoins by using Flipkart UPI. With the launch of these new categories, customers can make their bill and recharge payments while enjoying shopping on Flipkart.

In FY24, Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) processed approximately 1.3 billion transactions across India, a number expected to grow to over 3 billion by 2026.

With over 20 bill categories and over 21,000 billers active in the BBPS ecosystem, more than 70 per cent of bill payments are now conducted electronically. With the launch of new categories, Flipkart has opened more avenues for customers to pay their bills electronically in a seamless manner while tapping into the growing demand in this space.

“With a rapid surge in the digital payments industry, customers are increasingly opting for electronic mode for paying their bills. We have diversified our selection of services in-line with Flipkart’s vision to simplify the digital payments journey for customers and further the government’s vision of a cashless economy. From buying their favourite products to addressing digital payment requirements, this enhancement has created a one-stop destination for customers to fulfill all their needs anytime, anywhere in a secure and seamless manner,” said Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart.

Recently, Flipkart launched its UPI service, which, it said, offers customers an intuitive, safe and convenient option for recharges and bill payments while earning rewards through SuperCoins and cashback.

Flipkart has launched its payments suite at a time when rival Amazon is doubling down on its fintech business, Amazon Pay.

