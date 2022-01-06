Flipkart, Amazon marketplace arms report significant revenue growth in FY21

The marketplace arms of Flipkart and Amazon — Flipkart Internet and Amazon Seller Services — have reported 32 per cent and 49 per cent growth in revenue from operations, respectively, in FY21 as compared to FY20.

Flipkart Internet has reported a ₹7,840 crore revenue from operations and a loss of ₹2,881 crore — 49 per cent more than the last year — in its regulatory filings. On the other hand, Amazon Seller Services reported ₹16,200 crore revenue from operations. Its losses dropped to ₹4,748 crore from ₹5,849 crore in FY20.

Flipkart India, the wholesale unit of the e-commerce major, reported revenue of ₹42,941 crore in FY21, a growth of 25 per cent over last year. Flipkart’s revenue numbers have come at a time when the company has reportedly been planning to list outside India by the end of 2022.

Amazon Wholesale India reported ₹3,131 in crore revenue from operations, a 7 per cent decline from ₹3,384 crore in FY20. The company had also seen a 70 per cent drop in revenue in FY20 as compared to FY19. It reported a net profit of ₹46 crore in FY21.