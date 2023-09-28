Walmart-backed Flipkart will kick off its flagship sale, ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) on October 8, while e-commerce giant Amazon, will also begin its ‘Great Indian Festival’ on the same day

Amazon had initially announced October 10 as the starting date. However, Amazon Prime customers will get early access to the sale, as in the past.

For Flipkart, Big Billion Days is an important event, as it accounts for a significant chunk of the company’s annual sales, just as it does for its rivals and other companies in general.

In preparation for the tenth edition of the annual sale, the Flipkart Seller Hub wrapped up a series of seller conclaves in various major cities such as Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Flipkart has surpassed 1.4 million sellers on its platform ahead of its tenth annual sale.

“The scale of the TBBD has grown 100X in the last ten years, and the theme for the seller this time is 10X growth,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Vice-President and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, in an earlier interview to businessline.

Recently, Flipkart rolled out an extension of its Plus Premium membership which will offer additional benefits to users, including extra discounts on selected products, early access to sales, and cashback as Supercoins. It would create 1 lakh direct and indirect seasonal jobs to strengthen its supply chainduring its flagship season sale this year.

Amazon India also held its Smbhav seller meet last month ahead of its Great Indian Festival.

E-commerce sales are expected to grow 18-20 per cent to around $11 billion during the upcoming festive season, Redseer had said earlier in a report. According to the report, at least 140 million shoppers will be transacting online during this season. The contribution from higher-margin categories such as beauty and personal care, home and general merchandise, as well as fashion, is expected to increase, the report said.

