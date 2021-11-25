Flipkart announces partnership with kids fashion brand Hopscotch

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partnership with kids fashion brand Hopscotch and said it will make the Hopscotch’s wide range available across the country. This is part of its strategy to focus on creating opportunities in the branded Kids Fashion segment in the 0-14 years age group.

Flipkart said through this partnership, it has enhanced its branded portfolio and continues to further its value proposition of making high-quality premium branded products available to more than 400 million registered customers.

Growth in Kids fashion segment

Flipkart said it has witnessed a 60 per cent year-on-year growth in the branded kids fashion segment, with a majority of new customers coming in from Tier-2 regions.

“The majority of customers shopping for branded kids fashion on Flipkart today tend to be in the 25-40 age group, and are conscious about fabric composition and branded clothing for kids.

In a statement , Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “When it comes to shopping for kids fashion, parents do not want to compromise on quality and we have observed a growing affinity towards trusted brands not just in metros, but in T2+ regions as well. At Flipkart, we’ve sharpened our focus on the kids fashion segment which has helped us scale the business to 3 times in the past 2 years, with majority growth being driven by new customers. The launch of Hopscotch is in line with this and we believe that their high-quality kids fashion products will bring immense value from a choice perspective.”

Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO – Hopscotch, added, “With increasing exposure to the latest trends, parents in India continue to seek fashion-forward choices for their kids that also offer great value for money. Seasonal collections are in great demand, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, but access is limited. Hopscotch fills this void by featuring the trendiest kids fashion catalog at the most affordable price points. Our partnership with Flipkart will further enable us to reach millions of such consumers across the country."

Hopscotch specialises in curating fashionable and on-trend head-to-toe looks for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and offers a value-fashion range starting at ₹349.