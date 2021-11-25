Flipkart announces partnership with kids fashion brand Hopscotch

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Flipkart on Thursday announced a partnership with kids fashion brand Hopscotch and said it will make the Hopscotch’s wide range available across the country. This is part of its strategy to focus on creating opportunities in the branded Kids Fashion segment in the 0-14 years age group.
Flipkart said through this partnership, it has enhanced its branded portfolio and continues to further its value proposition of making high-quality premium branded products available to more than 400 million registered customers.
Flipkart said it has witnessed a 60 per cent year-on-year growth in the branded kids fashion segment, with a majority of new customers coming in from Tier-2 regions.
“The majority of customers shopping for branded kids fashion on Flipkart today tend to be in the 25-40 age group, and are conscious about fabric composition and branded clothing for kids.
Also read: Flipkart Health acquires Sastasundar Healthbuddy for undisclosed sum
In a statement , Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “When it comes to shopping for kids fashion, parents do not want to compromise on quality and we have observed a growing affinity towards trusted brands not just in metros, but in T2+ regions as well. At Flipkart, we’ve sharpened our focus on the kids fashion segment which has helped us scale the business to 3 times in the past 2 years, with majority growth being driven by new customers. The launch of Hopscotch is in line with this and we believe that their high-quality kids fashion products will bring immense value from a choice perspective.”
Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO – Hopscotch, added, “With increasing exposure to the latest trends, parents in India continue to seek fashion-forward choices for their kids that also offer great value for money. Seasonal collections are in great demand, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, but access is limited. Hopscotch fills this void by featuring the trendiest kids fashion catalog at the most affordable price points. Our partnership with Flipkart will further enable us to reach millions of such consumers across the country."
Hopscotch specialises in curating fashionable and on-trend head-to-toe looks for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and offers a value-fashion range starting at ₹349.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...