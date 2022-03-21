Flipkart-backed PhonePe acquires GigIndia 

Flipkart-backed fintech company, PhonePe has acquired 100 per cent stake in B2B gig marketplace, GigIndia in an all-cash deal.

PhonePe did not disclose the value of the acquisition. GigIndia helped businesses to scale effectively by providing them with gig workers or freelancers in functions like sales, marketing, recruitment, operations . It is said to have a network for 1.5 million gig workers (or freelancers) and 100 enterprise customers.

A company spokesperson told BusinessLine that 50 employees of GigIndia along with its founders will integrate with PhonePe. Sahil Sharma, CEO at GigIndia said, “PhonePe is a leader in the digital payments space, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them. GigIndia has been a trusted partner for fast-growing enterprises across India and in PhonePe we have found a like-minded partner, who supports our vision.’’

The digital payments company will leverage GigIndia’s network of gig workers to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up its distribution channels. This acquisition is also said to strengthen PhonePe’s offerings and value proposition to its enterprise partners. PhonePe has a network of over 27 million merchant outlets across India and 365 million registered users.

Started as a digital payments company, PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of gold providing users an option to buy 24-karat gold, and recently also launched silver on its platform. PhonePe has now also introduced mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the COVID-19 pandemic, among other offerings.

Speaking on the acquisition Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “We are excited to welcome GigIndia’s team to PhonePe and leverage their domain expertise to offer value added services to our enterprise partners, helping them scale, expand and grow their businesses. GigIndia has already served many businesses, with its pool of high-quality, skilled freelance micro-entrepreneurs. We are looking forward to working closely with them.”