Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart’s chief human resources officer Krishna Raghavan has resigned after more than a decade at the firm, according to sources. He has been the chief people officer at Flipkart for nearly four years and, prior to that, was the Senior V-P for engineering, fulfillment and services.

Raghavan will be around for sometime, and the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant will soon take a call on who will take over the HR head’s role, added sources.

According to his LinkedIn account, this was his second stint at Flipkart after having been the Vice-President for engineering, marketplace and catalogue between 2012 and 2016. He was also chief technology officer at online travel aggregator Cleartrip between 2016 and 2017.

This comes at a time when the company has just concluded its festive sale event Big Billion Days where it witnessed nearly 1.4 billion customer visits over early access and seven days of the shopping festival.

In November, Flipkart had announced an employee stock option (ESOP) buyback plan worth $700 million.