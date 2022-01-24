Flipkart expands grocery services to 1,800 cities across India

E-commerce major Flipkart has ramped up its grocery operations to now service consumers in 1800 cities, including Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bokaro, Daman and Diu, Dehradun and Kanyakumari, among others.

With this expansion, Flipkart is now present in 23 States across the country taking its reach to 10,000 pin codes. This expansion is aimed at supporting local farmers as they leverage the platform to become part of the digital economy.

Currently, Flipkart is catering to its pan-India customers through 22 grocery fulfillment centres. These centres are spread across 25.2 lakh square feet in total, creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and boosting local employment.

E-grocery market

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice-President - Grocery, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to expand our grocery operations to now service consumers almost all over India. The e-grocery market continues to see increased demand as consumers from tier- 2 and 3 markets will get access to high-quality selection of staples and household items from reputed brands at great value. We are committed to bringing this shopping experience to consumers all over the country, as we strengthen our selection, invest in FPOs and fresh produce, and scale up our supply chain.”

During the recently concluded Big Billion Days event, customers from nearly 200 cities and towns have made grocery purchases on Flipkart for the first time.

Some of the top cities for Flipkart grocery customers were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, NCR, Patna, and Pune. Overall, the category saw more than 2.3 times growth in orders and revenue, in comparison to last year.