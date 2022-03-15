Flipkart Health + appoints Prashant Jhaveri as CEO

Flipkart Health+ has appointed Prashant Jhaveri as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the vertical.

Prior to joining Flipkart Health+, Jhaveri was the Chief Business Officer at Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited - where he was responsible for growth, partnerships and creating crossfunctional synergies across different consumer facing businesses and touchpoints.

Jhaveri has over 17 years of experience in the health, health insurance and other allied healthcare sectors. Over the years, he had led multiple portfolios and charters in the healthcare space, spanning business growth, P&L responsibility, supply-end partnerships, capital raise, M&A, innovation, and strategy.

His previous stints were as Chief Executive Officer of MediBuddy, and Chief Business Officer for the Medi Assist Group.

Flipkart announced the launch of Flipkart Health+ in November 2021.