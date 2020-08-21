Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer in India

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia Media Streamer in India as part of its strategic relationship with the brand.
The Nokia Media Streamer is powered by Android 9 OS.
The streamer comes with a full HD resolution of 1920*1080 at 60 frames per second. It is powered by a Quad-core processor and is equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. The GPU is Mali 450.
The Media Streamer provides dual-band WiFi support for 2.4 GHz/5 GHz. It features a multi I/O antenna for better reception. For audio, the streamer comes with Dolby Digital Audio and a voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant, which enables users to shuffle between devices.
It also has a built-in Chromecast feature along with Google Home. The device can be voice-controlled through Google Assistant and Android mobile app remote.
The Media Streamer, in a first in India, will have a hotkey for OTT platform ZEE5 . Apart from this, it also had a hotkey for Netflix.
It will be available on Flipkart from August 28. The media streamer is priced at ₹3,499.
