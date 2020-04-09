Flipkart partners with Spencer’s Retail for hyperlocal deliveries

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced a pilot initiative with retail chain store, Spencer’s Retail, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad.

This engagement will help the companies in deliveries of essential products to consumers and thereby promote social distancing in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Under this pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials from the Spencer’s store on the Flipkart app. The orders to be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers’ needs amidst the lockdown to promote ‘social distancing’ and we are initiating various steps in this regard. We have built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.”

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencer’s Retail, said, “In such times building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition us to truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers. In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers.”