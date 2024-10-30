Flipkart recorded an overall 7.2 billion visits in terms of customer engagement this festival season between September 1 and October 28.

The e-commerce major has also recorded 282 million unique visitors during the period, primarily driven by premiumisation and personalised preferences, especially in metros and tier-2+ cities, setting new benchmarks for e-commerce in India.

Last year, a record 1.4 billion customers visited Flipkart’s platform during The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale. The company didn’t reveal the numbers specific to this year’s TBBD event.

“By harnessing technology and expanding our reach, we have been able to deliver enhanced shopping experiences to millions of customers while empowering an ever-growing network of sellers,” said Harsh Chaudhary, Head - Growth (Vice-President), Flipkart. “This season has established itself as a key element of India’s retail landscape, not only by bringing customer delight but also by significantly contributing to economic growth and fostering opportunities for communities across the country.”

Festival sales

Additionally, some of the sellers witnessed 40-50 per cent year-on-year growth this festival period. Overall, the sellers on the marketplace platform witnessed increased participation, better offerings and significant boost in sales compared with last year.

The top shopping trends observed on Flipkart this festival season also highlight how customers have been steering towards various categories. These include fashion, electronics (especially laptops and tablets), home essentials, appliances, beauty and general merchandise.

The shift towards premiumisation can be seen with the number of customers opting for top brands, which has witnessed a rise in demand of 17 per cent year on year. Premium and mid-premium Android smartphones saw robust growth with high interest in the AI-led features. Flipkart said this success has been driven by the company’s innovative affordability constructs developed with third-party partners and banks.

India’s festival season is set to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach ₹1-1.2-lakh crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants.