Flipkart Shopsy head Prakash Sikaria to quit

Flipkart’s SVP - Growth & Monetisation and Shopsy head, Prakash Sikaria, will be exiting the company after festival sales to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions, according to multiple sources close to the development.

Flipkart’s social commerce business Shopsy completed one year of operations in July and is said to have over 2.5 lakh seller-base with 150 million products ranging across fashion, beauty, mobiles, home, and more.

In addition to Shopsy, Sikaria was also in-charge of other verticals like, ReCommerce and travel (Cleartrip and Flipkart travel), among others. Adarsh Menon, who was earlier leading Flipkart Wholesale, will take over new businesses portfolio including Shopsy, ReCommerce and travel. Koteshwar L N will now be heading Flipkart’s B2B e-commerce business Flipkart Wholesale.

For other functions that were headed by Sikaria, Flipkart is still looking for a new leader and until then Sikaria will continue to handle these functions. These functions include marketing, customer growth etc.

Flipkart did not respond to BusinessLine queries.

Sikaria joined Flipkart in June 2014 as a director leading marketing planning and analysis. From there, he was promoted to senior director in June 2016 and was the founding member of Flipkart Ads Group . In 2018, Sikaria moved to Vice-President position and led Flipkart’s ecosystem foray. He was responsible for the launch of Flipkart Ultra (mini apps) and Supercoins.

In July 2021, he was given the title of SVP- Growth and Monetisation under which he led the acquisition of Adiquity, Mechmocha, Cleartrip and Yantra. Along with this, he worked on scaling Supercoins, Flipkart Ads, Flipkart Travel and Recommerce business unit.

He also incubated alternative commerce models such as video commerce, social commerce, and conversational commerce along with founding Shopsy. Further, he was also heading Flipkart marketing, customer growth, engagement and retention.