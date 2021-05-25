Flipkart strengthens its supply chain with 23,000 new hires

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Flipkart has hired 23,000 people over the last three months across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.
“At Flipkart, our top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of our employees. The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities. All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, said in statement on Tuesday.
The e-tailer said, amid COVID-19, the safety of its employees, customers, sellers, and ecosystem partners is its top priority. From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on COVID safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.
Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, the training is being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout, along with Flipkart’s own Learning Management System (LMS). These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. They are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around COVID-19 to ensure their and customers’ safety.
