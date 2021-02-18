Flipkart, Tamil Nadu MSME inks MoU to support small, local products

Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau (MTIPB) to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and Small and Mid-size Business (SMBs) of the State into the e-commerce fold.

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth program will enable Tamil Nadu’s small scale industries to showcase their products. MTIPB will support Flipkart Group’s engagement with the state-owned/affiliated enterprises and undertakings such as TANCOFED, INDCOSERVE, SAGOSERVE and Industrial Co-operative Societies that work with local artisans, weavers, crafts producers and farmers in the State to provide market access training and support.

Tamil Nadu is a world-known destination for consumers who are in search of some of the finest handicrafts in India, such as Celestial figures in bronze, brass lamps, rosewood carvings, sandalwood carvings and more.

Anu George, State Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries & Commerce, in the release said that there are 294 Industrial Cooperative Societies functioning under the department. “Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items including GI registered products. This MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products,” she added.

Two million employment oppotunities by 2025

The State government recently announced MSME Policy 2021, which has set a target to attract new investments worth ₹2 trillion in the sector by 2025 and create additional employment opportunities for two million people, the release said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group said that Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative, which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner. The programme seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society. Collaboration with the MTIPB, Government of Tamil Nadu is yet another step towards this effort.

Flipkart Samarth was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood. It is now able to support the livelihood of over 7,50,000 artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers to the platform.

Recently, Flipkart also announced the availability of the Tamil interface for shoppers on the platform, bringing it closer to consumers in the state, the release said.