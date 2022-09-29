Flipkart has tied up with Paytm for Big Billion Days 2022. The move has assumed significance as Flipkart owns a significant stake in Paytm’s competitor PhonePe.

The tie-up is expected to continue beyond the Big Billion Day sales, said sources.

Under the partnership, Paytm would provide access to the Flipkart sale by clicking on the Flipkart icon in the shopping category on the Paytm app.

“Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India," said a Paytm spokesperson.