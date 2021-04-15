Companies

Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 15, 2021

Financial terms of deal not disclosed; Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip’s operations, employees; to operate as separate brand

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire stake in Cleartrip, an online travel and leisure aggregator. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Flipkart will acquire Cleartrip’s operations and will continue to operate it as a separate brand, even as it will retain all employees, the company said in a statement.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart Group, said: “Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers. We welcome the Cleartrip team with their deep industry knowledge and technology capabilities to the Flipkart Group and look forward to providing deeper value and travel experiences for customers together.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Stuart Crighton, CEO and co-founder of Cleartrip, said: “Cleartrip has been a pioneer in capitalising on technology to simplify the travel experience for our customers. This product-driven focus has enabled us to become the preferred travel partner of choice for consumers in a wide range of markets in the region. We are delighted to be part of the Flipkart family and are excited about the positive impact this collaboration can have for our customers and the travel industry in general.”

Published on April 15, 2021

