Flipkart to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for employees

The Flipkart Group has decided to cover 100 per cent of the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees along with three dependents, while it anticipates the next phase of vaccination drive to be announced by the government.

In a communication to employees, Flipkart said “You can choose to be reimbursed for the cost of the vaccinations or get them free of charge at a partner hospital. Alternatively, you can choose to participate in any future vaccination drive organised on campus or facilities at major locations.”

Employees can avail a day’s leave to manage the vaccination process; and additionally avail of Covid special care leave to manage any symptoms post vaccination.

Flipkart said, while the vaccine is one of the most effective tools available to arrest the pandemic and its adverse consequences, opting for the vaccine is left completely to employees’ discretion.

Also read: India inoculates over 2 crore people under Covid-19 vaccination drive

“We continue to closely monitor the guidance of international health organisations and local health authorities and will keep you posted on the developments of the vaccination drive as and when we get approvals from the government. Until then, continue to take necessary safety and hygiene precautions” the company added.