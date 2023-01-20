Enhancing assisted commerce interventions like live commerce, video commerce and expanding its audiobooks library will be some of the focus areas for Flipkart in 2023, Kanchan Mishra, Business Head — FMCG, Home & General Merchandise, Flipkart told businessline.

Mishra added that a lot of assisted commerce tools can help the company unlock the next wave of digital shoppers in categories like FMCG, Home & General Merchandise, where customers usually have a lot of queries and require personalisation.

“Unlocking ecomm penetration is going to be a big segment for us this year. We are aiming to tap into the 200 million plus digital shoppers in the country beyond the already penetrated base. Our registered base is already upwards of 400 million, so how do we unlock the next 200 million customers and what are the interventions that will help them come on board will be our focus in 2023,” she said.

Increasing D2C brands

Further, the company will also focus on increasing D2C brands onboarding in FMCG, Home & General Merchandise business. Mishra noted that these categories have over 85 per cent share coming in from D2C brands.

“D2C brands are still under-indexed on Flipkart, so there is a lot of opportunity for us to scale D2C brands and unlock value for customers in the process. We have launched specific programs and enablers to bring more D2C brands on the platform,” she added.

Audiobooks and virtual try-ons

Further, Flipkart partnered with companies like Pratilipi and Storytel in 2022 and listed these companies’ bestsellers on the e-commerce marketplace. Mishra noted that audiobooks have seen good traction from Flipkart customers and the company now plans to scale its audiobook library by 5x-10x in the next couple of months.

The company has also launched virtual try-ons across 11 verticals on the platform. “Virtual try-ons is another interesting initiative, and we have seen very solid traction among customers, with over one in four customers, adopting a virtual try-on,” said Mishra.

The company has also seen at least 25 per cent better conversion through virtual try-ons as compared to a normal conversion funnel. This means that a customer who uses virtual try-on is a lot more likely to buy the product than a customer who has not. Specifically, in product categories like lipstick, the company has recorded 25-40 per cent better conversion rates.

