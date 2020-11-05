Flipkart to invest in fashion brand USPL

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The Flipkart Group on Thursday announced a strategic investment in USPL, a premium youth-focussed fashion brand house, in order to enhance its fashion portfolio. Post deal, it will work with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms.
Also read: Flipkart acquires gaming start-up Mech Mocha
For USPL, it is a Series F funding round, with participation from existing investor Accel Partners, said a company statement. Excluding this undisclosed round, USPL, which is backed by NB Ventures and Alteria Capital apart from Accel, has raised a total of $33.4 million.
Founded in 2015, USPL, which has been growing at 40-50 per cent YoY, has built a portfolio of premier youth-focussed fashion brands. Wrogn, its flagship brand, is one of the fastest growing men’s casual wear brands in India at scale and has been amongst the leading brands on Myntra over the last few years, the statement said. Imara (women’s ethnic wear), Ms Taken (women’s western wear), Single (men’s casual wear) and Wrogn Active (men’s athleisure) are its other brands.
USPL brands are present in over 750 offline retail outlets in more than 100 cities across India including 50 Wrogn and Imara exclusive brand stores, the release said. On the online front, products are primarily distributed through Flipkart and Myntra besides USPL’s own website.
Also read: How Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal is a win-win
“The last few months have provided a great opportunity for us to consolidate our market leadership among homegrown brands catering to the youth and expand our market share,” said Anjana Reddy, founder and CEO, USPL. “Post pandemic, recovery has been great for us and we are at 80 per cent of pre-Covid sales. During the time when the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra, the two prominent players in the Indian online fashion space.”
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said: “It is our constant endeavour to offer our customers a wide range of products that meet their sensibilities. USPL’s unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer. This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands.”
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...