Flipkart Wholesale adds voice search to its platform

Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B initiative, has announced the introduction of voice search to its platform.

This new capability, currently available in English and Hindi, is aimed at helping kiranas and retailers utilise the search function more effectively, making it easier to transact on the platform. Additionally, the platform offers quick credit support through a wholly digital process.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Our core value proposition lies in offering a hassle-free shopping experience on the app through new technologies and innovations. The launch of voice search is one such tech initiative that will help cater to the heterogeneous user population, making their e-commerce journey with Flipkart even simpler.”

Given a majority of internet users, including kiranas and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), are from non-English speaking backgrounds, the voice search will make the journey more convenient for them, the company said in a release.

Easy to use

The introduction of voice search using commands in Hindi and English is a technology innovation that reinforces the platform’s core proposition of “ Business Banaye Aasaan”.

Citing an instance the company said a user who may have low proficiency in English can utilize the voice search function to directly speak to the app in Hindi.

The customer can say “ Cheeni chahiye“ following which, the app will be able to showcase sugar product results similar to how the result will be if searched through typing.