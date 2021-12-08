Flipkart Wholesale launches ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Flipkart Wholesale, B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, has launched a ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature on its e-commerce app to help kiranas and retailers with superior shopping experience.
‘Scan 2 Buy’ aims to drive adoption of e-commerce with walk-in members. The feature has been rolled out nationally across all 28 Flipkart Wholesale Best Price stores through the platform’s app, ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature is said to have already witnessed a 30 per cent jump in e-commerce adoption among walk-in members within 10 days of its launch.
Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President, and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Giving our members the benefits of e-commerce within an in-store experience will drive quicker adoption of e-commerce and showcase the convenience and ease of doing business for kiranas and retailers. As a home-grown platform, we understand the evolving pain points of small businesses and kirana owners and will continue to partner with them to bring solutions that make their e-commerce journey successful.”
Also read: Flipkart's Shopsy reports 4x revenue growth during festive period
Searching for a product by manually typing item names or item numbers for an average cart size of 25-50 items is time-consuming and cumbersome. With the ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature, Flipkart Wholesale members can now use this option in the app to scan the item’s barcode to quickly access the product details page.
This helps streamline the otherwise manual process of cart making and check out by enabling customers to directly create a digital cart. Once the digital cart is ready, the picker at the store completes picking for the items. Once the order picking is completed, the order gets invoiced (automated process), and packing of the goods is done.
Launched in 2020, Flipkart Wholesale offers a selection of products spanning across categories including fashion, grocery or general merchandise. Flipkart Wholesale claims to serve over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions).
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...