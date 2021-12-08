Flipkart Wholesale launches ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature

Flipkart Wholesale, B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, has launched a ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature on its e-commerce app to help kiranas and retailers with superior shopping experience.

‘Scan 2 Buy’ aims to drive adoption of e-commerce with walk-in members. The feature has been rolled out nationally across all 28 Flipkart Wholesale Best Price stores through the platform’s app, ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature is said to have already witnessed a 30 per cent jump in e-commerce adoption among walk-in members within 10 days of its launch.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President, and Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Giving our members the benefits of e-commerce within an in-store experience will drive quicker adoption of e-commerce and showcase the convenience and ease of doing business for kiranas and retailers. As a home-grown platform, we understand the evolving pain points of small businesses and kirana owners and will continue to partner with them to bring solutions that make their e-commerce journey successful.”

Searching for a product by manually typing item names or item numbers for an average cart size of 25-50 items is time-consuming and cumbersome. With the ‘Scan 2 Buy’ feature, Flipkart Wholesale members can now use this option in the app to scan the item’s barcode to quickly access the product details page.

This helps streamline the otherwise manual process of cart making and check out by enabling customers to directly create a digital cart. Once the digital cart is ready, the picker at the store completes picking for the items. Once the order picking is completed, the order gets invoiced (automated process), and packing of the goods is done.

Launched in 2020, Flipkart Wholesale offers a selection of products spanning across categories including fashion, grocery or general merchandise. Flipkart Wholesale claims to serve over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions).