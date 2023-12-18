Flipkart has unveiled its FlipTrends 2023 Report, sharing insights into the evolving landscape of online shopping in the country. The report is derived from the behaviours and preferences of over 500 million registered users.

The report unveils that the saree has claimed the spotlight as the most-shopped clothing item on Flipkart in 2023.

Most shopped items

Sarees overtook oversized and unisex fashion wear to be crowned as the most shopped clothing item. Women’s clothing across ethnic, contemporary and western wear remained at the top of shopping lists.

Cities like Trivandrum, Patna, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Cuttack, Medinipur and Bankura emerged as top-tier shopping destinations.

Flipkart witnessed a significant boom in baby care and infant formula products, with a 100 per cent growth in infant formula and a 50 per cent increase in premium skincare baby products in 2023. The purchase of gift cards soared, with a 40 per cent growth in third-party brand gift cards, particularly in categories like gold and diamond jewellery and gaming.

Grooming and self-care took centre stage, with premium styling products experiencing a 3X growth over 2022. Face care products, especially those with glycolic acid and salicylic acid, emerged as the most sought-after items, followed by hair care and body care products.

Flipkart also witnessed a surge in demand for premium laptops, with a 3.2X growth, and a 100 per cent increase in tablet demand in 2023. Action and adventure cameras experienced a 4X growth, possibly fuelled by the growing interest in outdoor activities and the expanding universe of content creation and social media opportunities.

Shoppers spent an average of 7 hours on the platform and over 41 million new customers joined Flipkart’s user base until November 2023.

