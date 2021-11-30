Flipkart's Shopsy reports 4x revenue growth during festive period

Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy has reported 4x revenue growth during the festive period as compared to the non-festive sale period.

Further, the platform's active user base is said to have grown 3.7x of what it was during the non-festive period. On Shopsy, categories including fashion, beauty, general merchandise and home (BGMH) have led its growth in October 2021.

Growth

The company has also seen 3.6x growth in new app downloads, crossing the 10 million+ mark on the play store, in the past five months of its launch. Shopsy claims to have expanded its presence in new tier 2 and 3 cities such as Bhatinda, Barpeta, Gandhinagar, Morena, Mandla, Muzaffarnagar, Raipur, Sri Ganganagar and Saharanpur during the festive period.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice-President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “With the 200 million digital consumers coming from tier 2 and 3 cities, we want to build a community that truly democratises commerce in the country. The social commerce landscape in the country is evolving at a fast pace, and with Shopsy we are building a sustainable platform backed by our technology prowess.”

Shopsy was launched by Flipkart in July 2021 with the aim to make digital commerce accessible across India through a zero-commission marketplace. Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products across 250+ categories. Shopsy is said to be on track to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.