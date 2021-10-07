Flipkart’s Shopsy witnesses 40X growth fuelled by festive demand

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Flipkart’s social commerce offering Shopsy has observed 40X growth within 100 days of its launch.
Since, Shopsy claims to have amassed over 2.5 lakh sellers, 51 lakh users and a catalogue of over 150 million products. Flipkart’s Shopsy has already witnessed 16X growth in the first four days of The Big Billion Days festive event. During this period alone, the platform has seen 35X growth of the pre-festive daily average.
Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “With Shopsy, our effort has been to give consumers across the country an opportunity to do a lot more with their commerce experience. By bringing in opportunities to shop and earn, we have been able to make commerce social for all.”
“Flipkart Group’s locally developed technology, resilient supply chain, and deep consumer understanding has enabled Shopsy to scale as the leading social commerce platform within 100 days of its launch. We are seeing interesting trends with Shopsy, sellers and entrepreneurs that shied away from e-commerce are now able to overcome trust barriers and engage more deeply with the digital economy,” he added
Users who turned entrepreneurs this festive season on Shopsy witnessed an average earnings growth of up to 30X this festive period. Some of the top user categories include fashion, home and mobiles categories, amongst others. Resellers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Vadodara, Guntur, Agra onboarded Shopsy to start their entrepreneurial journey this festive season.
Shopsy recently launched its brand campaign #HarBuyPeKamai envisioned to bring alive Shopsy’s value proposition to consumers on ‘Shop and Earn’.
Also see: Shopsy to drive 20X growth in upcoming festive season: Flipkart’s Prakash Sikaria
The campaign takes a departure from conventional e-commerce focus on end consumers and instead tries to attract key opinion leaders or an ‘influencer’ who is often consulted by their near and dear ones on recommendations on what to buy. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy influencers are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 150 million products offered by over 2.5 lakh sellers through social media and communication apps.
Providing access to its catalogue and full stack e-commerce services over simplified social media interface, Flipkart believes it can democratise commerce and disrupt the emerging social commerce landscape.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...