Flipkart’s Shopsy witnesses 40X growth fuelled by festive demand

Flipkart’s social commerce offering Shopsy has observed 40X growth within 100 days of its launch.

Since, Shopsy claims to have amassed over 2.5 lakh sellers, 51 lakh users and a catalogue of over 150 million products. Flipkart’s Shopsy has already witnessed 16X growth in the first four days of The Big Billion Days festive event. During this period alone, the platform has seen 35X growth of the pre-festive daily average.

User turned seller

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “With Shopsy, our effort has been to give consumers across the country an opportunity to do a lot more with their commerce experience. By bringing in opportunities to shop and earn, we have been able to make commerce social for all.”

“Flipkart Group’s locally developed technology, resilient supply chain, and deep consumer understanding has enabled Shopsy to scale as the leading social commerce platform within 100 days of its launch. We are seeing interesting trends with Shopsy, sellers and entrepreneurs that shied away from e-commerce are now able to overcome trust barriers and engage more deeply with the digital economy,” he added

Users who turned entrepreneurs this festive season on Shopsy witnessed an average earnings growth of up to 30X this festive period. Some of the top user categories include fashion, home and mobiles categories, amongst others. Resellers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Vadodara, Guntur, Agra onboarded Shopsy to start their entrepreneurial journey this festive season.

#HarBuyPeKamai

Shopsy recently launched its brand campaign #HarBuyPeKamai envisioned to bring alive Shopsy’s value proposition to consumers on ‘Shop and Earn’.

Also see: Shopsy to drive 20X growth in upcoming festive season: Flipkart’s Prakash Sikaria

The campaign takes a departure from conventional e-commerce focus on end consumers and instead tries to attract key opinion leaders or an ‘influencer’ who is often consulted by their near and dear ones on recommendations on what to buy. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy influencers are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 150 million products offered by over 2.5 lakh sellers through social media and communication apps.

Providing access to its catalogue and full stack e-commerce services over simplified social media interface, Flipkart believes it can democratise commerce and disrupt the emerging social commerce landscape.