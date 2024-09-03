German transportation major FlixBus has announced its expansion into South India, introducing 6 new routes and covering 33 additional cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

“After the success of our operations in North India, expanding in South India is the next step in our journey to revolutionise intercity travel. This expansion is not just about new routes; it’s about empowering local operators with Flixbus’s digital platform, ensuring seamless travel for passengers, and contributing to a more sustainable environment,” said Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India.

The company is collaborating with local bus operators like Universal Bus Service, Jagan Travels, Anne Travels, Jai Shree Travels, Samanvi Travels, and Varun Travels and leveraging its proprietary technology platform to enhance business operations

The company looks to begin operations on September 10. The services will be extended to Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Belagavi.