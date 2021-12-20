Flo Mobility raises $400,000 from DevX Venture Fund & others

Scaling the population peak in India
Flo Mobility, a vision-based autonomous technology company, has raised $400,000 from DevX Venture Fund, Venture Garage Angels, Blume Founders Fund, and other marquee angels.
Founded in 2019 by Manesh Jain and Mohan Kumar, Flo Mobility aims to democratise autonomy by building an affordable, compute lite and interoperable stack that can also be retrofitted into existing vehicles and equipment. The company is deploying its stack on a wide variety of vehicles such as electric scooters, delivery bots, agri-weeders, surveillance bots, golf carts, lawnmowers, etc.
Commenting on the fundraise, Manesh Jain, Founder, Flo Mobility, said, “The funding from DVF and others comes at an exciting time as we seek to expand nationally and to the US, Middle East, Europe and East Asia. As we recruit aggressively across our technology, product and engineering teams, we will be further deepening our research on vision-based perception, low latency remote operations, and proprietary Flo operating system. Autonomous tech is finding its way around multiple applications and I believe our platform-centric approach and subscription-based pricing will pave the way to build a multi-billion-dollar business.”
Adding to this, Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder and CGO, DevX, said, “At DVF (DevX Venture Fund), our investment approach largely revolves around having a strong founding team which, someone of the likes of Manesh with a previous exit under the belt where his venture was acquired by Jio Embibe, serves as a perfect match. Smart solutions for the Autonomy-as-a-Service are the future and given Flo Mobility’s deep understanding and tech capabilities, I am confident that their offerings will find many takers. Going forward, we strongly anticipate a massive impact on the sector, given the game-changing proposition that Flo Mobility’s offerings have.”
