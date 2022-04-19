Fluid Ventures announces closure of its debut fund at ₹50 crore

Fluid ventures, Direct to Consumer focussed Venture Capital Fund has announced the final close of its debut fund at ₹50 crore.

The fund announced its first close in June 2021 and has seen participation from over 35 limited partners (LPs), including high net-worth CXOs and founders/entrepreneurs from India and internationally, with 80 per cent being the first-time investors in a SEBI-registered AIF.

The fund, with an initial target of ₹45 crore, received investor commitments of ₹50 crore and utilised the green shoe option.

The fund has already invested in six companies in the last three quarters, which include Fabriclore (e-retailer for fabric), Shumee Toys (sustainable wooden toys brand), WallMantra (home décor brand), Eske (luxury lifestyle brand), Raskik (coconut infused beverages) and Masterchow (Chinese condiment and sauce brand).

Floated by Amit Singal and Dhianu Das, Fluid Ventures invests ₹1.50- ₹3 crore per startup with a significant portion being allocated for follow-on rounds. It invests in emerging consumer brands. The fund will be investing in 8-10 more growth-stage startups over the next two years.

Founding partner, Amit Singal said, “We are looking for products made for Bharat by introducing D2C 2.0 ‘accessible to all’, where the products are available to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well. Our model is not to spray and pray, but to be focused in approach, invest in emerging D2C business and build Indian global brands.”

“Keeping investee companies our priority, we spend significant time with our founders to help them and their teams accelerate this growth by nurturing them in the best possible direction,” said Dhianu Das, General Partner, Fluid Ventures.

Akshay Grover, Investment Lead, added, “Our focus is to partner with founders that are analytical and can think out-of-the-box when it comes to marketing endeavours in building world-class brands.”