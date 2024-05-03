Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace Technologies has unveiled its Flying Wedge Defence 200B (FWD-200B), an indigenous military grade bomber unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Incorporated in 2022 by Suhas Tejaskanda, the company aims to reduce India’s reliance on costly bomber UAV imports, boost the Make in India initiative and position India as a global drone manufacturing and technology hub while enhancing national security.

Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has also secured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) type certification for indigenous UAV technology and has deployed drones to safeguard the Indian Prime Minister in partnership with Special Protection Group (SPG) and L&T.

“For over 15 years, India’s pursuit of combat unmanned aircraft remained a distant dream, despite significant investment and repeated attempts by DRDO with projects like Tapas and Rustom failing. Today, with the launch of the FWD-200B, India not only fulfils this dream but also joins the league of nations with advanced combat aircraft capabilities,” said Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder of Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace.

“While the US Predator costs a staggering 250 crores, our indigenous FWD-200B, built with state-of-the-art technology and manufactured in India, slashes the cost to a mere 25 crores. This not only demonstrates our commitment to self-reliance but also positions India as a leader in cost-effective defence solutions”, he added.

The manufacturing plant for the FWD-200B is a 12000 sq ft unit on 1.5 acre land in Electronic City. The bomber aircraft has a payload capacity of 100 kgs and is classified as a MALE Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (medium-altitude, long-endurance). The Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) consists of optical surveillance payloads and is integrated with missile-like weapons for precision air Strikes.

The FWD-200B can carry a maximum takeoff weight of 498 Kgs and holds a ground control station (GCS) range of 200 kms. While having a max speed of 200 kts/370 kmph, it has an endurance capacity of 12-20 hours.

(Reported by bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)