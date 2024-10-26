FMCG sector ad volumes on TV saw a dip in the first six months of the year but in contrast its digital ad impressions saw an uptick, according to a report released by TAM Media.

The report noted that in the January-June period, FMCG ad volumes on television witnessed a degrowth of 6 per cent over the same period last year.

At the same time, ad impressions in digital medium by FMCG companies grew by 7 per cent in the first six months of the year compared to same period last year.

Hindustan Unilever was the top FMCG advertiser on TV in terms of ad volumes closely followed by Reckitt India during this period. Godrej Consumer, Brooke Bond Lipton, Mondelez India (Cadbury), ITC, Coca-Cola India, P&G India, PepsiCo India and Wipro featured among the top ten advertisers on TV.

“The top ten FMCG advertisers accounted for 61 per cent share of ad volumes in the January-June period,” TAM Media Research added.

Home care brands

Soaps, toilet and floor cleaners, milk beverages, washing powder and liquids, toothpastes, biscuits, shampoos, rubs and balms, chocolates and tea emerged the top ten most advertised categories accounting for 46 per cent share of ad volume.

General entertainment channels continued to garner a lion’s share of ad volumes (37 per cent) from FMCG companies during this period followed by movie and news channels.

FMCG advertisers’ ad impressions in digital medium increased 7 per cent in H124 over H123, the report added. Beauty giant L’Oréal India emerged the top advertiser on digital medium with 9 per cent share of ad impressions.

Other top advertisers on the digital medium during this period included Soundrise Hearing Solutions, Nivea India, Mondelez India, Coca-Cola India, GSK, Ikea India, JNTL Consumer Health (India) and HUL.

“The top 10 FMCG advertisers together added 47 per cent share of ad impressions on digital medium in the first half of 2024,” the report added.

Healthcare shines

There was also some contrast in categories that seem to be heavily advertised digitally.

Hearing aids, vitamins and health supplements, healthcare, aerated soft-drinks, furniture, milk beverages, moisturising lotions and creams, biscuits, hair dyes, and rubs and balms were the top ten most advertised categories on digital platforms in terms of share of ad impressions.

“Programmatic (84 per cent) was the top transaction method for digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during H1 ‘24. Programmatic and Programmatic/Ad Network transaction methods together captured 91 per cent share of FMCG ad impressions on Digital,” TAM Media Research added.