The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has raised concerns about the practice of FMCG companies using quick commerce and e-commerce platforms to move near-expiry and non-movable stocks.

The body has raised the concern with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and has pointed out three concern areas on quick commerce including platform dumping practices, consumer awareness and adverse reactions on retailers.

“Quick commerce and e-commerce platforms have turned into convenient channels for FMCG companies to offload products nearing expiry or with low consumer demand.

Consumers are lured by attractive discounts and may unknowingly purchase near-expiry products or non-movable stocks that can pose health risks, especially with food and consumable goods. The influx of discounted, near-expiry products on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms creates an uneven playing field, severely impacting traditional retailers. Small and medium-sized retailers cannot compete with the deep price cuts, which affects their financial stability and threatens their survival,” the body mentioned in a statement.

The consumer body has urged the Consumer Affairs Ministry to undertake regulatory frameworks, support traditional retailers and enhance transparency on quick commerce.

“Implement strict regulations to monitor and control the sale of near-expiry and non-movable stocks on quick commerce and e-commerce platforms, ensuring that consumers are adequately informed. Second, enforce mandatory and clear labelling for products that are close to expiration and develop policies that prevent unfair competitive practices and support traditional retailers, protecting them from the repercussions of large-scale dumping by FMCG companies,” added AICPDF.

