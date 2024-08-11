Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and White foods makers are expecting a 40 per cent growth in sales this festive season.

Makers who witnessed a muted growth in H1 owing to general elections are expecting recovery with higher growth in H2.

“This year, the summer season was a great start for the industry and we expect the festive season to continue this trend. To add to the festive cheer, we have an extensive product lineup with intelligent AI Technology that optimizes performance and adds convenience.”

“The festive season begins with Onam in Kerala- for which we have already announced the specially curated Onam Maharaja offer for our beloved Kerala consumers. The offers range from extended warranties and cashback to easy EMI and lucky gifts worth up to ₹95,000 and we will see the momentum of offers continuing through the next couple of months till Diwali. We expect 40 per cent higher consumption during the festive season this year in comparison to last year,” said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP, of Godrej Appliances.

Companies are offering unique experiences for consumers including Augmented Reality (AR) for personalised experiences while shopping.

“Chocolates have become the preferred gift choice for Indians, with festive gifting contributing to 10 per cent of the premium chocolate gifting segment.”

“To mark the festive season starting with Rakhi, we have introduced bespoke gift packs featuring HERSHEY’S Kisses and HERSHEY’S Exotic Dark, supported by unique personalized experiences for consumers through AR, marketing campaigns and promotions on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Blinkit. Through our core portfolio, gifting options, and new launches, we expect to drive category growth throughout the festive season,” said Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India & APAC.

Massive discount offer

Companies are likely to offer increased year-on-year discounts this festive season.

“Festive periods have led to a surge in smart TV sales, so we can say our expectations for this festive season are high. Consumers can anticipate some of the year’s lowest prices, with discounts ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent. To secure the best deals, shoppers should plan their purchases during peak discount periods.”

“Additionally, there will be numerous combo offers, especially for consumer durables. For instance, purchasing a TV may come with attractive discounts when bundled with a washing machine, along with favourable exchange and bank discount offers,” said Avneet Singh Marwah CEO of SPPL Exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India